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In Serie C, Desenzano manager Marco Gaburro faces the sack after his side lost 6-1 at home to AlbinoLeffe. Desenzano sit in the play-out places, fifth from bottom with 14 points from 15 league matches in Group A. Foggia manager Gaetano Auteri also faces the sack after his side lost 2-1 away to Scafatese in Group C. Foggia are second from bottom in Group C with 15 points from 15 matches.

Former AC Milan defender Daniele Bonera is considering resigning over disagreements with Pro Vercelli's Dutch management. His side drew 1-1 with Novara in the Piedmont derby in Group A.

In Serie D, Gaetano Fontana's job at Triestina is under threat. Triestina sit fifth from bottom in Group C after losing 4-3 at home to Brian Lignano despite leading 2-0.

Karel Zeman is back in charge of Nocerina, who drew 1-1 at home to Virtus Francavilla, the Group H leaders.

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In Group I, while waiting to take his place in the dugout, former goalkeeper Salvatore Soviero guided Enna from the stands to a 3-2 home win over Castrumfavara.

In Group F, Giovanni Tedesco made his debut as Pietralunghese's new manager in a 2-1 defeat at Termoli.