Serie D: fan dies at Cammarata stadium during Kamarat-Akragas; match suspended

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Domenico Sciacchitano died after suddenly falling ill while watching the Serie D match between Kamarat and Akragas at the Salaci stadium in Cammarata, in the province of Agrigento, with around 20 minutes remaining. He would have turned 63 tomorrow.

An air ambulance landed directly on the pitch, where medics tried for a long time to resuscitate him but could not save him. The referee suspended the match, and the remaining minutes will be played on a date yet to be decided. Both clubs expressed their condolences and support for his family.