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Sergino Dest says facing Real Madrid at a revamped Bernabeu is a special occasion as PSV prepare for a tough Champions League test. The defender also praised Jose Mourinho and admitted PSV must give everything against top-level opposition.

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Dest relishes special Bernabeu return

PSV Eindhoven defender Sergino Dest spoke in the Santiago Bernabeu press room ahead of his team's Champions League match against Real Madrid. While acknowledging Real Madrid's pedigree, he stressed that PSV will focus on their own objectives on the pitch.

"Of course, Real Madrid is an excellent club, but we don't know beforehand what's going to happen. Last year we played very well against Liverpool and Napoli. We'll see what happens tomorrow. We have to focus on our objectives. We can make things difficult for Real Madrid, but you already know who the opponent is," Dest said.

Awe at the modernised Bernabeu

Dest noted how much the stadium has changed since his earlier visits, pointing to the scale of the renovations in the press room and dressing areas. For him, the setting adds extra weight to a major European night.

The Bernabeu "has been renovated and it's something very special. It's one of the most beautiful football stadiums in the world and, of course, we have to face one of the best clubs in the world. It's a very special match and all the players want to play here."

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Motivation and derby history

Dest knows plenty about high-pressure fixtures in Spain, having lost all three El Clasico appearances he made during his time at Barcelona. Now with PSV, he pointed to the squad's motivation against a club packed with quality in every position.

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"We are all motivated. Matches against Real Madrid are always tough. I have experience with that. If you play against a club like this, you have to give it your all. They have a lot of quality in every position, so it's going to be difficult. We are very motivated and we are going to try to win every match we have ahead of us," Dest said.

Next steps in Europe and at home

PSV face a Real Madrid side boasting a perfect home record this season and looking to lock down a top spot without entering the Champions League playoff round.

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Following the trip to Madrid, PSV continue their domestic push atop the Eredivisie alongside their European campaign.