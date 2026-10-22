'The most important day of my career!' – Sergen Yalcin breaks silence as Turkey appoint new boss

Sergen Yalcin has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of the Turkey national team on a four-year contract. The former midfielder replaced Vincenzo Montella, describing the appointment as the most important day of his career.
Yalcin takes charge of Turkey on four-year deal
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) officially presented Sergen Yalcin as the new head coach of the Turkey national team at the Riva Hasan Dogan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities. Yalcin signed a four-year contract during an official ceremony hosted at the Orhan Saka Conference Hall.
TFF President Ibrahim Ethem Haciosmanoglu presided over the unveiling, which marks the return of a local manager to lead the Crescent-Stars after five years.
Yalcin replaces Italian tactician Vincenzo Montella following a mutual parting of ways between the manager and the federation.
TFF president highlights national duty and unity
Speaking at the signing ceremony, TFF President Haciosmanoglu emphasized that national pride drove the appointment rather than financial negotiations. "Today, after a five-year gap, we experience the joy and pride of entrusting our national team to a Turkish head coach once again," Haciosmanoglu stated.
"Our coach not prioritizing financial matters when accepting this duty is an important indicator of his dedication to our national team."
"Sergen Yalcin is one of the most valuable names produced by Turkish football... We believe that where there is unity, there is strength," the TFF chief added.
Yalcin labels appointment 'most important day of my career'
Yalcin, who earned numerous caps for Turkey during his playing career, expressed deep gratitude to the TFF board for entrusting him with the national team rebuild. "During my playing career, I wore the crescent-and-star shirt with pride many times," Yalcin reflected.
"Today is the most important day of my career. We are talking about a value that sits above all of us."
"I hope that we will experience very successful days from now on... We will really need unity and togetherness," the 53-year-old manager noted.
New era begins for Crescent-Stars
With the four-year contract signed, Yalcin and his coaching staff will immediately begin preparations for Turkey's upcoming competitive fixtures.
TFF President Haciosmanoglu presented Yalcin with a personalized national team shirt following the formal press conference to conclude the ceremony.
Yalcin will now monitor domestic and international players as he builds his first squad selection.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.