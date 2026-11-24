The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its official position on the historic ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declaring Senegal champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Morocco's expense, after around 10 months of controversy.
CAF have confirmed they respect the sports court's decision and will take all the necessary measures to implement the ruling.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has settled the controversy over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, after today issuing its final decision in the dispute between the Senegalese Football Federation and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, confirming Senegal as champions.
The court annulled the decision of the CAF Appeal Board issued on 17 March 2026, while upholding the decision of the Disciplinary Board issued on 11 February 2026.
Following the CAS decision, Senegal have been officially declared champions of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
The dispute arose from the events of the final, before reaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which was asked to settle the case between the Senegalese and Moroccan federations.
The Confederation of African Football respects the CAS decision and will take all the necessary measures to implement the ruling.
The sports court has thus brought the curtain down on the dispute over the identity of the champions of the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, confirming Senegal's title."
What did Motsepe say before the ruling?
The statement echoes the stance of CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who said last Monday he would respect the decision regardless of who won the title.
Motsepe pledged to respect the CAS ruling, bringing an end to a legal crisis that had dragged on for around 10 months and sparked widespread controversy across Africa.
He reaffirmed CAF's commitment to implementing the court's decision, whatever the outcome, at a ceremony in South Africa where CAF signed a partnership agreement with a company.
The CAF president also stressed the need for integrity, credibility and respect for the rules in the running of African football.
Why did the ruling go in Senegal's favour?
According to today's official statement, the court explained in its grounds that when the referee blew to restart play in the 109th minute, he had considered the conditions for completing the match to be met. Both teams had returned to the pitch and jointly expressed their willingness to resume.
On that basis, the panel found that the effects of the referee's decision were confined to the field of play, placing it under the "field of play doctrine".
Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations don't apply here, the court ruled. They exist only to determine the result of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to end it definitively.
The panel concluded that the referee made no error of law in resuming the match. That knocked away the basis for the decision that had awarded Morocco victory in the final.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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