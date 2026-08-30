Sem Steijn has had enough of his reserve role and takes immediate action

Sem Steijn is struggling with his role on the bench at Feyenoord, as he told the cameras at ESPN. The midfielder, who started last season as captain, has also spoken to head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Against ADO Den Haag on Sunday, Steijn was once again named among the substitutes. He ended up playing the whole second half, taking his total for the season to 63 minutes. In his own view, that is still far too little.

"Yes, of course I came to Feyenoord to play, and to challenge for trophies. I would have liked to see this differently. I have to keep fighting and wait for my chance. Then I have to take it."

Reporter Sinclair Bischop then asks whether Steijn also went to head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst for an explanation. "Yes, of course," he replies. "What his explanation was? That stays behind closed doors."

While Steijn's desire for more minutes is obvious, he only wants them at Feyenoord. "It is clear that I want to stay. I came here to challenge for trophies, to experience Champions League nights. That is why I want to play for this club."

For the time being, Van Bronckhorst is going with a midfield featuring two number 10s, but there is no room for Steijn. Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël are getting the nod. Against Go Ahead Eagles, Steijn also came on as a number 6.

Last summer, Steijn arrived from FC Twente for €10 million and signed a contract at De Kuip until mid-2029. So far, he has yet to live up to the high expectations.