2nd Division I-League: TRAU beat Ozone to remain at the top of the table

The Manipuri side extended their winning streak to three matches after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ozone FC….

TRAU FC continued their fine form in the final round of the second division as they defeated Ozone FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday.

loanee Yami Longvah (8, 12’) netted a brace to seal a comfortable 2-0 win for the Manipuri club over the Bengaluru-based side.

Longvah, who had played in four matches for the Red and Golds in the I-League 2018-19 season, moved on loan to his hometown club in the second division during the January transfer window.

Under the tutelage of Laishram Ibomcha Singh, TRAU has been in scintillating form in the second division I-League this season. They had qualified from a very tough Group C, which consisted of Mohammedan , reserves and JamshedpurFC reserves.

Their journey in the final round has been near perfect so far. They won their opening fixture against Chhinga Veng FC 3-1 followed by a 4-1 win over LoneStar Kashmir FC. Today’s victory takes them a step closer to the finals.

Ozone, on the other hand, have thoroughly underperformed. They have managed to win just one game out of the three they have played.

TRAU next face LoneStar Kashmir on May 12 while Ozone are up against Chhinga Veng in a must-win clash on May 15.