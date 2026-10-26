Lamine Yamal faded badly as Barcelona slipped to a 1-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the Clasico, and the international media pounced. The Catalan winger never produced his usual spark, and the pressure is mounting over how he fares against the biggest rivals.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Troy Deeney led the charge. The former Watford striker, now an analyst for "CBS Sports", voiced his worry over Yamal's ability to cope with tight defensive marking. It marked a sharp turnaround from his pre-match line, when he had written off any chance of Real Madrid winning.

Deeney said: "We have seen Lamine score goals in important matches, but what is happening is worrying. We saw him against Lucas Hernandez and Marc Cucurella, and both of them managed to stop him. He is still young and he has to learn, because the two best full-backs in the world succeeded in limiting his danger and denying him space."

Cucurella made life miserable for Yamal throughout the Clasico. The Real Madrid full-back marked him so tightly that the Spaniard could barely move, with no room to work his magic in one-on-one duels. Yamal also spurned a clear chance to score in the first half.

Across the international press, the verdicts kept coming. American magazine "Sports Illustrated" praised Cucurella's dominance in the direct battle and said Yamal looked "frustrated and uncomfortable". The "Associated Press" agency flagged up his missed chance before the break, set against Kylian Mbappe's winner that settled the contest in Real Madrid's favour.