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Mohamed Mansi
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Scaloni shocks Argentina fans with a bitter admission about Messi

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Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of Argentina, commented on the renewal of his contract with Argentina until 2030.

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The newspaper Sport published Scaloni's remarks, in which he thanked the Argentine federation and spelled out his eagerness to see the project through.

Scaloni said: "I am extremely happy. They worked very hard to finalise this agreement. Although these are not easy times for the members of my family, this gives me a great sense of satisfaction."

He continued: "Quite frankly, it is what we all wanted from the start. We are as we were on day one, with the same enthusiasm and the same desire as always, otherwise it would not have been possible for me to be here."

There was emphasis in his next point: "Working in this position requires doing it with full energy and vitality. And after consulting with those close to me, we decided that continuing was the best option."

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Scaloni added: "The Argentine federation and its president made a great effort. From now on, an important phase in our journey begins, during which we will give the opportunity to the young players who are waiting for their turn."

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Patience is the watchword. "We need to be patient with these players, as they possess immense potential, but perhaps they have not yet reached the level that Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Otamendi gave us," he noted.

The Tango coach affirmed: "From now on, these players need everyone's understanding. I have the same enthusiasm and desire that I had on day one."

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Messi also loomed over the conversation, the man Scaloni cannot call on in the coming phase after his international retirement. The coach admitted he is simply irreplaceable.

Scaloni said: "Messi is irreplaceable, and there is no way to get around the matter and try to play the same way in his absence, as that is not possible. His influence was not limited to what he provides on the pitch, but also extended to what he created around him."

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He stressed: "We will now try to continue without him, while maintaining a similar style of play, and searching for other alternatives. It is difficult to put together a squad for the national team in his absence, but we all have to get used to that. Our task will be to play the same way without him."

One question Scaloni left hanging: who inherits the number 10 shirt worn by the former Barcelona star over the coming period.

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He said in this regard: "We have not thought about the player to whom we will give this number until it becomes obligatory, and when that time comes we will see whom we will give it to. This matter does not concern me and I do not see it as important. When we make the decision, we hope that the choice will be final, and that we will not give the number 10 shirt to every player. When we decide, we hope it will go to a player who can keep it. That is the idea."

The Argentine press report that the new deal between Scaloni and the national team splits into two phases, built on a two-years plus two-years formula.

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Phase one runs over the next two years with the 2027 Copa America firmly in view. It carries a get-out clause, allowing the coach to end the contract early should he feel he has lost the motivation or the energy to carry on.

Phase two then extends the deal by a further two years, with the finals of the following World Cup as the target.

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On the coaching staff, the standout change is the departure of Walter Samuel, who has chosen a new professional experience as a coach in Europe. Beyond that, the backroom team keeps its usual line-up of Pablo Aimar, Roberto Ayala, Luis Martin, Martin Tocalli and Matias Manna.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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