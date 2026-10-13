Simone Inzaghi has found a fix for the attacking headache handed to him by Crysencio Summerville, with Al Hilal taking on Qatar's Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side head to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha shortly for the second round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

With Summerville suspended, the Italian has picked Sultan Mandash on the right wing and shifted Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli back to his natural home on the left.

That is a change forced upon him. Before the suspension, Inzaghi had been using Martinelli on the right purely to keep Summerville in his preferred role as a left winger.

The Dutchman picked up a three-match ban for the red card he collected against Qatar's Al Gharafa in the first round of the league phase of the same competition.

Elsewhere, Inzaghi has rested French full-back Theo Hernandez after his outing in the last Clasico against traditional rivals Al Ittihad, with Mutaib Al Harbi coming in.

Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek starts ahead of Hassan Tambakti, and Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic returns from injury to replace Frenchman Simon Bouabre.

Al Hilal sit fifth in the West region standings on 3 points. Al Sadd are fifteenth, second from bottom, and still waiting for their first.

Al Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari - Yusuf Akcicek - Kalidou Koulibaly - Mutaib Al Harbi

Midfield: Mohamed Kanno - Ruben Neves - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Attack: Sultan Mandash - Ollie Watkins - Gabriel Martinelli