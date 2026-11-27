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Omar Batarji, the official spokesperson for the Saudi Pro League, has revealed the league's position on the crisis surrounding a contract extension for Al-Nassr star João Félix. The Riyadh club want to keep the Portuguese for the coming years, but financial challenges could stand in the way of a deal.

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Al-Nassr have put renewing Félix's contract high on their list of priorities, with the player now a key figure in the side. But the club are under active financial supervision, and that raises questions over whether they can meet the commitments needed to get the extension done.

Turki Al-Ajmah raised the issue on the "Al-Manassa" programme on Thmanyah, asking whether the Pro League could step in and help Al-Nassr clear the obstacles to a new deal. Keeping a star of Félix's stature, he argued, isn't just a sporting gain for the team. It also adds marketing value to the Roshn League.

League offer help, but no financial intervention

Batarji replied that the league offer all kinds of support to clubs. They're ready to sit down with Al-Nassr, go through their financial situation and put corrective plans in place so the club never reach the point of financial difficulty. That support has its limits, though. The league won't intervene in the club's current or future financial commitments, nor take decisions on them on the club's behalf.

Read also: Al-Faraj reveals heated behind-the-scenes events at Al-Hilal: Inzaghi meetings and fines hit the stars!

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Financial supervision, the spokesperson stressed, is not a body that hands out money to clubs. Instead, Al-Nassr can review their allocation from the player acquisition programme, assess what's available to them and how much of their budget they've already used, and study the options and mechanisms that could help address their situation.

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No exception for Al-Nassr over João Félix

Asked whether exceptional solutions could help Al-Nassr keep the Portuguese star, Batarji was firm. Financial supervision criteria apply to all clubs without distinction, he said, and the same rules govern allocations from the player acquisition programme, with each club bound by its set budget.

Any financial breach, he added, is dealt with under uniform regulations to ensure fairness between clubs. In other words, the player's sporting or marketing value won't earn Al-Nassr different treatment over his contract renewal.

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Félix joined Al-Nassr from English side Chelsea in the summer of 2025 on a two-year contract. According to Transfermarkt, he has played 63 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 30 assists: 64 goal contributions in total. No wonder the club are determined to keep him, despite the financial complications surrounding his future.