Saudi club plans to snatch Diaz from Real Madrid with a tempting offer

A Saudi club wants an attacking signing who can make the difference, and Morocco's Brahim Diaz finds himself at a crossroads with Real Madrid. The Spain international is caught between a tempting financial offer and an opportunity he still clings to in the Spanish capital, despite seeing his starts dry up since the beginning of the current season.

Reliable journalist " Ekrem Konur " reports that Saudi side Al-Ittihad are targeting Diaz with a 25 million euro offer, pouncing on his current situation at Real Madrid, where he hasn't been handed the playing minutes he's craving.

Read also: Despite his readiness and international brilliance, why does Mourinho insist on sidelining Brahim Diaz?

Real Madrid's management will now weigh up the Saudi offer, with no agreement between the two parties yet made official.

The money is there, but reports suggest Diaz would rather stay in Madrid and fight for a bigger role in the starting line-up than leave in search of more minutes.

His struggles are mounting amid fierce competition for the attacking positions under José Mourinho. The Portuguese boss has a varied range of options, including Turkey's Arda Guler, Brazil's Endrick and Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande.

With so many names ahead of him, nailing down a regular role has become a genuine challenge for the Moroccan star. He needs to make the most of every chance to turn things around at the club.

Al-Ittihad see Diaz as a prime target. The club want to strengthen the right wing, a problem position they failed to reinforce properly across recent transfer windows.

His situation carries added weight with his contract running down to June 2027. That could force Real Madrid's management to reckon with his future and financial value, and the risk of losing him on a free transfer.



