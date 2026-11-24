Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Santiago Gimenez returns to Rotterdam on Tuesday as FC Porto face Feyenoord in the Champions League. Both teams badly need the points.

Gimenez faces a special reunion with Feyenoord's supporters. He was at the club from 2022 to 2025, becoming a firm fan favourite. After a disappointing start at AC Milan, he is now on loan at Porto.

"I miss all sorts of things, but not the cold," Gimenez tells Noa Vahle on Ziggo Sport with a laugh. "What I miss most about Feyenoord is the bond with the supporters. It was special."

"They know I will always have them in my heart," Gimenez continues. "And they will have me in theirs, too. That special bond is what I miss most."

Advertisement Advertisement

It remains unclear whether Gimenez will play on Tuesday. His manager, Francesco Farioli, gave little away at the press conference. "But I do see clear progress from him," the Italian said.

Related Topics

Next matches FEY Champions League 15:00 POR Watch

Gimenez and Hwang In-beom's Feyenoord experience also helped Farioli prepare, the manager revealed. "They told me what can happen in matches against Feyenoord. We expect a very physical match. We will have to be very aggressive. Feyenoord are one of the most physical teams in Europe."

Gimenez knows what he will do if he scores at De Kuip on Tuesday. "I want to score against Feyenoord, but I won't celebrate. That's out of respect for the club that opened the door to Europe for me."

Advertisement

Both teams have plenty at stake on Tuesday in their bid to qualify for the next round of the Champions League. Porto and Feyenoord have each collected just three points so far.

A calculation by Football Rankings suggests 10 points are needed to finish in the top 24 of the league phase. The match at De Kuip could prove crucial.