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Former Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber has opened the door to speculation over Portuguese forward Joao Felix's future at Al-Nassr. The club have yet to decide on renewing the player's contract, and talk is growing of a possible return to European football next season, 2026-2027.

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Speaking on MBC's "Nadina" programme, Al-Jaber suggested Felix's recent comments to the Portuguese press showed his future at Al-Nassr is far from clear. In his view, the player sees leaving as a real option while he waits for the club's management to decide whether he stays.

The former Al-Hilal star explained: "Joao Felix was a big name even before he came to Al-Nassr, but he never got his full chance in Europe because he moved between clubs so often. The player didn't find himself, because the situation there is completely different from Saudi Arabia."

Jesus rediscovered Felix

Al-Jaber pointed to the part Felix's compatriot Jorge Jesus has played in restoring some of his form. Having the Portuguese coach at Al-Nassr, he said, helped the player regain his physical sharpness and his eye for goal.

He added: "When Felix joined Al-Nassr, he was lucky to have his compatriot Jorge Jesus as coach, because with him he was able to recover his strength, his fitness and his goalscoring instinct. That is one of the reasons the team won the Saudi Pro League title last season."

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Even so, Al-Jaber wouldn't rule out Felix's time at Al-Nassr coming to an end. The player's recent comments suggest he knows his contract may not be renewed, he explained, and he may be using them to tell the club's management to make a decision on his future.

Barcelona and Chelsea in his past, but a European return is not guaranteed

Felix has been linked with major European clubs, but Al-Jaber has his doubts about whether he can re-establish himself on the continent. He recalled the player's previous spells at clubs the size of Barcelona, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. Felix never managed to become a regular starter at any of them.

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Al-Jaber said: "Joao has already played for big clubs such as Barcelona, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but it seems his level is affected by his state of mind, and he was never a regular starter."

He then set out how he reads the player's comments: "From his recent comments, it looks as though he knows he won't be staying, and he is sending a message to the Al-Nassr management because his future hasn't been settled. The message is that he may start looking at options for a return to Europe."

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Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli are reportedly among several European clubs interested in the player, while Al-Nassr have still to make up their minds on renewing his contract.

Felix's numbers at Al-Nassr

Felix has played 12 Saudi Pro League matches for Al-Nassr this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists, according to Transfermarkt.

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Those figures make the Portuguese one of the most influential attacking players in the Al-Nassr squad. They haven't settled the debate over his future, though. That will come down to the management's decision on renewing his contract, which will determine where he plays next season.