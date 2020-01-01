Samatta: How Tanzanian teams can improve and shine in Africa

The Aston Villa striker says top teams from his native country can do wonders in big matches if the local league is upgraded

striker Mbwana Samatta has challenged the Mainland Premier League to come up with perfect measures to enable competing clubs to create competitive teams, which can excel in international competitions.

Samatta, who turns out for in the English Premier League, believes the only way for Tanzania to shine at international level is to improve on the domestic league.

“It is evident in our league, only a few teams have the capacity to build competitive squads which can bring a positive impact in the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup,” Samatta is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“In view of this, our teams which manage to qualify to play in major competitions on the continent tend to do better in the preliminary stages because they meet teams which are of the same level like them and as the contest continues, the going gets tough due to high-class teams they start to face.”

Samatta, who also captains the Taifa Stars, stated the dismal performances in big competitions comes especially when Tanzanian clubs play against teams with a big budget.

“All is not lost only if much attention can be placed on the running of the league to make it very competitive in Africa and thereafter, we can start thinking about reaching further in international competitions,” Samatta continued.

Article continues below

Moreover, Samatta noted some teams which have the ability to pay big salaries to their coaches and players demand quick success such that if they fail to achieve it, they end up firing the coach something he said can never help the respective squads to excel on a long term basis.

“I believe teams which have long term plans tend to achieve that slowly and not overnight. That same system was applied at for them to reach where they are today. It simply needs ample time and adequate investment.”

He added: “At , I found the team already on the front pedal that is why it was easy for me to do my utmost to help the club excel and use the same opportunity as a channel to play in Europe."