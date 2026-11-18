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Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, has stated that Saudi Arabia is preparing to deliver an exceptional edition of the 2027 Asian Cup. He expressed confidence in the ability of the organising committee and the Saudi federation to stage the best tournament in the competition's history, after the decision to reschedule it to run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 was approved.

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The AFC president discussed the decision in an exclusive interview with "Asharq Al-Awsat" after the AFC Executive Committee met in the Thai capital, Bangkok. The postponement, he explained, topped the agenda of a meeting he described as short, given how few items were up for discussion.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim said: "The meeting was short and there were few items on the agenda, the most prominent being the postponement of the Asian Cup to December 2027. I think everyone agrees on our wish to see this tournament at the best possible time, in agreement with the organising committee and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation."

He was upbeat about the Kingdom's organisational capabilities, insisting Saudi Arabia has the resources to deliver an outstanding tournament. He added: "We know that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will organise the best tournament in the history of the Asian Cup, and we wish it every success."

As for why the dates changed, Salman bin Ibrahim explained that the AFC did not take the decision unilaterally . Instead, it followed extensive consultations with the organisers and the federations concerned, and the views of the participating national teams were heard too, all to ensure the competition takes place in suitable conditions.

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The continental chief said: "The decision is a joint one between all parties, whether the organising committee, the Saudi federation or the AFC, and it also came after listening to the views of the participating national teams. We want the tournament to be held in the best atmosphere and to choose the most suitable timing for it."

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The timing of the following edition also shaped the choice of new dates, he pointed out. The next Asian Cup will be held in 2032, giving the AFC enough time to organise both editions without the pressure of a crowded calendar.

He added: "Especially as the next edition of the Asian Cup will be held in 2032, which is an even year, so I think we have enough time to choose the right timing."

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He then turned to relations between the member federations and the degree of consensus within the AFC. He's satisfied with the level of harmony, arguing that differences on some issues aren't a negative but a natural part of institutional work.

By his reckoning, agreement among the Asian federations stands at around 90 per cent. He sees that as positive, a sign of stability and understanding within the confederation, even if a small number of federations may hold different views on certain issues.

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Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim said: "I see that there is 90 per cent agreement, and this is a positive thing. If there are three or four federations that do not agree or have a different opinion, that is natural, as is the case in the general assembly of any other continental confederation, or even in any national federation."

Complete unanimity among all members is hard to reach, he stressed. Limited differences don't detract from the system's success, as long as the majority agree on the main directions and decisions.

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He added: "It is difficult to find 100 per cent agreement, but if we reach 90 or 95 per cent, I think we consider that a success."

The AFC Executive Committee officially approved the rescheduling of the "2027 Asian Cup" in Saudi Arabia at its meeting in Bangkok. The tournament will now run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 instead of its previous dates. The decision came ahead of the confederation's annual awards ceremony.