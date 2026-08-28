Saibari immediately makes a stunning impression on his Bundesliga debut

Bayern Munich brushed aside VfB Stuttgart on Friday night in their first league game. On home soil, Vincent Kompany's side won 5-1. Ismael Saibari laid on two assists for the reigning champions.

Stuttgart carved out the first chance. Tiago Tomas met the ball from close range with a volley, but his effort crashed against the crossbar. Bayern then hit the woodwork too when Michael Olise bent a free-kick from just outside the box against the post.

Bayern grew into the game after Olise's free-kick and took the lead after 21 minutes. Dayot Upamecano found himself completely unmarked and powered a corner into the net with his head: 1-0. Bayern controlled the rest of the first half, but did not add to their lead.

Stuttgart struck back straight after the break. Manuel Neuer saved the first effort, but Josha Vagnoman reacted quickest to the rebound and scored the equaliser: 1-1.

That score did not last long. Five minutes later, Joshua Kimmich threaded a perfect pass between the lines for Olise, and the Frenchman finished with ease.

Der Rekordmeister then pulled clear straight away. Vagnoman, who had scored at the other end, slipped while dealing with a cross from Alphonso Davies and clumsily turned the ball into his own net: 3-1.

With ten minutes left, Ismael Saibari made his mark. Olise sent him to the byline, where the Moroccan cut inside past his man, kept his composure and pulled the ball back for Aleksander Pavlovic, who finished simply: 4-1.

Saibari provided again in the closing stages. This time he picked out Luis Díaz, who made no mistake one-on-one with the goalkeeper.











