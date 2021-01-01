‘He’s not 70’ – Safa’s Jordaan hits out at Broos critics amid age questions

The federation chief has defended the new coach whose appointment has led to disapproval from some quarters

South Africa Football Association president Danny Jordaan has defended the appointment of Hugo Broos as the head coach for the national team, Bafana Bafana.

Broos, 69, was appointed to take the place of Molefi Ntseki, who oversaw a failed Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, and Jordaan has revealed why they decided to settle for the former Cameroon head coach as his successor.

Broos’ age has generated intense debate but the Safa boss has pointed the critics to the coach’s experience which made them appoint the former Cameroon boss.

The FA chief gave an example of experienced Brazilian coach Mario Zagallo, 89, who started his managerial career in 1966 and retired in 2002.

“As far as the age of coaches is concerned [Mario] Zagallo, you know how old he was?” Jordaan said according to Sowetan Live.

“[Older] coaches are more experienced. And he’s very experienced. If you can get that kind of coach. And there are many countries that appoint 70-year-old coaches.

“He’s not 70.

“There is a ranking list of coaches in the world – go and see the top 20 coaches on that list and see the ages. Most people would say they are experienced.

“So, I don’t want to engage in these kinds of issues. But we are happy. He is healthy, he is fit, he can run, he can coach, he is fine. And therefore, he is experienced. If he can’t walk any more, he’s short of breath, then he’s old.”

Broos started his coaching career over three decades ago when he was in charge of Club Brugge from 1991 to 1998 and won the championship twice, in 1992 and 1996, and lifted the Belgian Cup in 1991, 1995 and 1996.

The coach first took charge of a national team from 2016 to 2017 while he was appointed by Cameroon and won the Afcon title with the Indomitable Lions.

Broos is the latest foreign coach for Bafana Bafana after Stuart Baxter, who was in charge between 2017 to 2019, Carlos Alberto Parreira who oversaw the former African champions in 2009 and 2010.

Parreira had succeeded his Brazilian compatriot Joel Santana who was in charge from 2008 and 2009.

Other high-profile foreign coaches who have had stints in charge of Bafana are Carlos Queiroz and Philippe Troussier.