Sabatini: "I've been seduced by Cardinale. But could he really do as Berlusconi did?!"

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Sandro Sabatini, a journalist and contributor to Calciomercato.com, discussed Gerry YouTube channel about Gerry Cardinale's new management of AC Milan, as set out in an interview published on Saturday morning in La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Cardinale doing a Berlusconi. I saw the front page of the Gazzetta and yes, it's true, even now I said: 'Could this Cardinale really do just as Berlusconi did?' Silvio Berlusconi, who many years ago said, 'I will take Milan to the top of the world': and here is the same line, repeated forty years later by Gerry Cardinale too.

He's won me over, in the sense that before convincing me, or the people at the Gazzetta, or all the Milan fans, he acted. Cardinale in his early years is very different from Cardinale since this summer, since he took charge of the situation. Because he signed Gonçalo Ramos, he signed Moreira, he signed Gila, he spent 150 million, he assembled a staff entirely of his own, he committed strongly and he also backed the manager. He's someone who is acting as an executive with great authority and in a very concrete way, through actions, not words. The only line I would take issue with is 'I will never sell Milan': in that case, never say never."

Sabatini seduced by Cardinale

Sabatini concluded: "'Milan Sport Entertainment provides the foundations to make all this possible.' At another time, I would have treated this interview with a great deal of irony, even sarcasm. Now, seeing an American businessman tell me, 'Look at Milan, Milan NBA, media and entertainment,' feels like a leap into the future to me; he seems like a visionary. I've been seduced by Gerry."