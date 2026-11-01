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Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Ruben Neves makes history with Al-Hilal with a new record

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
R. Neves
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star makes the headlines

Ruben Neves wrote his name into the history books with Al-Hilal on Thursday night, the Portugal midfielder starring as the "Leader of Asia" saw off Al-Fateh 2-0 in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

Read also: Exclusive to Kooora: Sofiane Rahimi, a headache for Wahbi

Neves capped the win in style. He buried a penalty in the 91st minute to take his tally to nine goals this season across all competitions.

That strike brought up his 100th appearance in the Roshn League and, with it, his 50th goal contribution for the club.

Next matches
HIL

HIL

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03 Nov 2026

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06 Nov 2026

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Across those 100 league games, the 29-year-old has racked up 20 goals and 30 assists.

His numbers this term read nine goals and four assists in 14 matches across various competitions.

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