Manuel Neuer has written a new chapter in his European career. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper set a record during Tuesday evening's clash with Atletico Madrid, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Starting the match took Neuer to his 164th Champions League appearance, moving him clear at the top of the list of German players with the most games in the competition. He overtook his former teammate Thomas Muller, whose tally stopped at 163, according to statistics from the "Squawka" network.

The German record was only half the story. Neuer also climbed to third place on the all-time list of appearances in the competition, surpassing both Lionel Messi and Muller, who each have 163 matches.

Ronaldo and Casillas on top

Only two men now sit above Neuer. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record with 183 matches, while Spain's Iker Casillas takes second place on 177.

Here is the top five, according to "Squawka" statistics:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, 183 matches.

2. Iker Casillas, 177 matches.

3. Manuel Neuer, 164 matches.

4. Lionel Messi, 163 matches.

5. Thomas Muller, 163 matches.