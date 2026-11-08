On Sunday evening's NOS Studio Sport, Ron Jans sharply criticised Etienne Vaessen's behaviour during AZ's 4-3 win over FC Groningen. The goalkeeper lost his self-control in the closing stages after a controversial penalty and received two yellow cards. "Almost a patient," said the retired coach.

Vaessen came off his line with the score at 3-3 and collided with AZ forward Ayoub Oufkir. Referee Jannick van der Laan pointed to the penalty spot and booked the goalkeeper. Vaessen reacted furiously and even threatened to walk off the pitch. Van der Laan gave him a chance to return, but Vaessen continued to protest and received a second yellow card.

After the defeat in Alkmaar, FC Groningen coach Dick Lukkien spoke plainly about his goalkeeper. "I saw team-mates trying to keep him away from there, but then it's as though he has a kind of blackout," Lukkien said. "You have to be able to talk about that and help him with it."

Lukkien understands Vaessen's frustration but believes his goalkeeper crossed a line. "I can understand becoming emotional, but he has to handle that emotion better, because you can never win against a referee," the coach said. "This behaviour is not what we want, and fortunately he recognises that himself. He has apologised because he understands that it was stupid."

On Studio Sport, Jans welcomed Lukkien's words. "I'm very glad it's been made clear that Etienne himself is taking responsibility too, because I don't always see that from him on the pitch," the former coach said. Even so, Jans believes Vaessen's behaviour is becoming a recurring problem.

"I've said it a few times already: he's a really nice guy. He's an excellent goalkeeper who is brilliant with the ball at his feet and was involved in a goal again this time. But this keeps happening. He's almost a patient when it comes to this sort of thing," Jans said.

Jans had no sympathy for the way Vaessen then tried to confront Van der Laan. "First he wants to walk away, and then it looks as though he wants to attack," said the analyst, who saw team-mates having to hold the goalkeeper back. "He has to control himself much better. Whether it was a penalty or not, I don't know either, but this behaviour is unacceptable."