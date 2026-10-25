Ron Jans loved watching Anis Hadj Moussa in PSV v Feyenoord (1-1). He said so on NOS Studio Sport.

Hadj Moussa barely featured in the first half in Eindhoven, but a brilliant piece of skill after the break helped Feyenoord snatch a point.

"We should be incredibly glad he is still playing football in the Netherlands," Jans says in praise of him. "This lad decides matches. He is simply at Lamal (Lamine Yamal, ed.) level."

"Perhaps those two PSV players (Kostic and Mauro, ed.) could have done better, but he strikes it in brilliantly," he says of Hadj Moussa's equaliser. "This really is a player you can enjoy watching so much. You know he does this, that he can do it. A wonderful goal."

Jans then recalls speaking to Hadj Moussa when he coached FC Utrecht. "It looked very promising. I heard a lot from Vitesse: don't do it, because he doesn't help out defensively. But he is phenomenal."

"The PSV defenders took the bait too, and that is the last thing you should do against him," Jans says of Hadj Moussa's dribbling. "He called me back then, when I was at Utrecht, to say he was going to Feyenoord after all. Yes, that was a good choice."

Last summer, Hadj Moussa came close to a move to the Middle East, but technical director Dévy Rigaux ultimately refused to sanction a potential transfer worth forty million euros. The Rotterdam club will have no regrets about that now.