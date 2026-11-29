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Roma are dominating Monza at the Olimpico, but Donyell "Bobby" Malen's first-half injury has given them cause for concern. The Dutch forward scored a goal and provided an assist in the opening 24 minutes, but began limping after a heavy challenge as Roma broke forward with the score still 1-0.

Gasperini asked Malen to battle on until at least half-time. The Dutchman repeatedly asked for medical attention and to be substituted, but stayed on until the break. He left the pitch at the Olimpico limping and struggling to put weight on his left foot.

WHAT HAPPENED - In the 20th minute, as Roma built an attack from left to right, Manu Kone played a forward pass to Malen, whom Goglichidze had initially lost track of. Malen controlled the ball and burst past him, but the Georgian stopped him with a challenge.

The late, dangerous challenge caught Malen with the studs around his Achilles tendon and ankle. The Dutchman stayed down in considerable pain. After taking his boot off and putting it back on, he began to limp.

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BLEEDING - Malen first asked the bench for a replacement boot, then requested a generous application of ice spray followed by a painkiller. He continued to limp. The cut was bleeding and caused him considerable discomfort when running and kicking the ball. He tried several times to shoot and sprint, but buckled at the knees afterwards as he struggled with the pain.

ASKED TO COME OFF IN THE 41ST MINUTE - The substitution came at half-time. Castro had been ready to come on in the 41st minute, when Malen sat down in the middle of the pitch and made it clear he wanted to come off. Gasperini asked him to battle on a little longer to save a substitution window, as he could make the change between the first and second halves. He did just that.

INITIAL DIAGNOSIS - Gasperini said after the final whistle: "He took a stamp on the tendon. The friction with his boot was painful and it was better to take him off, but I think it'll only be a few days."