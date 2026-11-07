Rodrygo saves Arbeloa's neck

Fulham's revival under Spanish boss Arbeloa rolls on. A 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Craven Cottage, in the Premier League, earned them a valuable point and moved them three points clear of the relegation zone.

The result stretched Fulham's unbeaten league run to four matches, two wins and two draws, a pointed answer to the pressure that had piled up on Arbeloa. Many had cast this game as a final warning over his future at the club.

Newcastle held the edge in the first half. They looked sharper in front of goal, while Fulham struggled to impose their attacking game.

Czech goalkeeper Hornicek stood out as he dealt with an attempt from Oscar Bobb. Leno kept his own goal intact by saving a Harvey Barnes shot, and a Dan Burn effort hit the net only to be ruled out for a foul by Wissa at the start of the move.

That Newcastle superiority carried into the second half, until Jacob Murphy broke the deadlock. He pounced on a careless touch from a Fulham defender, drove forward and lashed a powerful shot from outside the box into the top corner past Leno.

Fulham refused to fold. Three minutes later they were level, Brazilian Rodrigo Muniz following up a rebound inside the area and steering it home with a crisp finish, rewarded by the work of Alex Iwobi and Palacios.

Sessegnon nearly won it with a superb strike from distance, but Hornicek produced another fine stop to keep the scores level until the final whistle.

So Fulham stretched their unbeaten run to four games, two wins and two draws, and climbed three points clear of the drop zone. Newcastle, the more threatening side on the day, had to settle for a point.