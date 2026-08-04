Manchester City's Spain midfielder Rodri has made his position clear after Barcelona registered their interest in a move in recent hours.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Barcelona have looked into the situation of Rodri, who has just a year left on his contract. Several clubs have circled, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich among them.

Rodri won't budge. Only one destination interests him if he leaves Manchester City: Real Madrid.

Despite the queue of suitors, the midfielder wants the white shirt. His desire to return to the Spanish league and to his home city, his impressive level at the World Cup and the approval of José Mourinho have all prompted Real Madrid to weigh up a swoop.

The player's wish looks clear, and the clubs chasing him know it. Barcelona's interest counts for little because Rodri is thinking only of the Royal club.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich pulled back from a move, aware he wanted the white shirt. Barcelona, meanwhile, merely made contact with the player's entourage and have yet to speak to Manchester City, according to "Cadena SER" radio.

Frenkie de Jong's injury sparked Barcelona's interest in Rodri, but the Catalan club have since learned where his priority lies.

Other holes need filling in the Barcelona squad. Their main aim is to wrap up the signing of Cancelo and a striker following the departure of Robert Lewandowski. Add that outlay to the 110 million euros spent on Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Baesio, and stumping up a further 75 million euros for the Spanish midfielder becomes very difficult indeed.

Real Madrid feel optimistic about getting the deal done, though they are treading carefully. City are demanding 75 million euros to sanction his exit, but the Royal club believe they can drive that figure down.

They want to close the deal for around 60 million euros. Rodri's arrival would hinge on at least one departure, with only one place free in the squad. Between Yan Diomande and Rodri, there would not be room for both.