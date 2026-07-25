Rodri reach agreement and want to leave Manchester City

Rodri has reached a personal agreement with Real Madrid, Matteo Moretto of MARCA reported on Saturday evening. The midfielder is now waiting for the Spanish giants to strike a deal with Manchester City.

Rodri's contract at Manchester City runs until next summer. That makes this transfer window one of the last chances for the English club to bring in a fee for him.

The 30-year-old could still decide to extend after all. According to The Athletic, Manchester City have been in talks with him over that, but an agreement does not appear to be close.

Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with the Spain star and have now opened negotiations with Manchester City.

Before joining Manchester City in 2019, Rodri played in Spain for Villarreal and Atlético Madrid. Last season, he won the EFL Cup and FA Cup with the club.

On Sunday, the playmaker was holding the World Cup. Spain were crowned world champions after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final. Following that match, Rodri was also named the best player of the tournament.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday that Rodri has to undergo surgery because of a back injury. He will miss the opening phase of the new season as a result.