Rodri pushes to speed up his move to Barcelona

Rodri wants his move to Barcelona wrapped up as quickly as possible. The Manchester City midfielder is hoping to link up with the squad when the international players return on 12 August, giving him no time to waste adapting to Hansi Flick's project before the new season.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Rodri is holidaying in Ibiza with his family while his agent handles the negotiations, which are making significant progress.

Barcelona already knew the player's conditions for signing, as well as the likely course of talks with Manchester City.

Once the Catalan club secured the player's approval, they activated all the documents relating to their agreement with him and submitted an official offer to Manchester City.

Rodri has asked for the deal to be settled quickly because he wants to join Barcelona's training from 12 August alongside the rest of the international players.

The best player at the 2026 World Cup does not want to waste a moment adapting to his new team, and he hopes the two clubs reach a swift agreement, especially as the gap between them is not large.

City's management already know how badly he wants to pull on a Barcelona shirt this season.

Rodri is one of the well-liked figures inside the English club, admired for his professionalism. City are expected to ease his departure while insisting on the financial return they feel is fair.

If things move quickly, Rodri will head straight from Ibiza to Barcelona. He also wants to say goodbye to the City fans and the club's staff when the chance comes.

The player is in good physical shape and has almost recovered from the minor operation he underwent on his back, though he will need to regain his match sharpness, like the rest of the international players, before returning to the pitch fully ready. He believes he will be at his best for a season that demands the highest levels of readiness.

Barcelona always struck Rodri as the best sporting option to continue his career, despite the interest Real Madrid had shown in signing him.

The two parties never reached an agreement in the end. So the player asked his agent to tell Barcelona he was available, and the Catalan club did not hesitate to move for him, accepting the financial conditions he had requested.

Rodri has guarantees that he will be registered normally in the Spanish league, though his first appearance may be delayed until September. All the international players are arriving in incomplete physical condition, and Flick is keen not to risk any player before he is fully ready.