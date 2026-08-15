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RodriGetty Images
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Rodri moves a step closer to Barcelona

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Difficult negotiations

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has edged closer to a switch to Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto wrote on his "X" account: "Rodri is close to a move to Barca. The deal is about to be completed."

"After days of talks between the two clubs, negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City are now entering the final stage," he added.

He concluded: "The Catalan club is looking to close the deal within the coming hours for a figure exceeding 70 million euros, split between a fixed amount and variables."

Real Madrid had pushed hard to hijack the deal, but Rodri ultimately opted for Hansi Flick's side.

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