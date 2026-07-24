Rodri informs Manchester City of his stance on a move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are holding their breath as they chase one of the summer window's biggest deals, according to press reports.

English journalist Ben Jacobs claims Spain international Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, has laid out his position on a move to the Spanish giants this window.

According to Jacobs, Rodri has already told City officials he wants to join Real Madrid for sporting and family reasons. City's hierarchy are bracing for an official offer, even as they dig in to keep him.

A new contract at City looks unlikely, Jacobs added. Rodri has made a switch to the Bernabeu his top priority this summer.

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Madrid's interest has surged after his standout displays at the 2026 World Cup. Rodri was one of the pillars of Spain's title-winning side, dictating the tempo, intercepting passes and building attacks.

Under contract at Manchester City until the summer of 2027, Rodri is seen inside Real Madrid as the perfect man to reinforce the midfield.



