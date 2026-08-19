Rodgers responds: will Reinders begin his journey with Al-Qadsiah against Al-Ittihad?

Al-Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed whether new Dutch signing Tijjani Reijnders will be available for the upcoming clash with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Ittihad this coming Friday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the second round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Rodgers held a press conference today, Wednesday, minutes after Al-Qadsiah officially announced the signing of Reijnders from Manchester City, in a deal worth 61 million euros.

Pressed on whether the Dutchman would feature against Al-Ittihad, the Northern Irish coach told Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm": "We'll see. If Tijjani's registration situation is in order, then he could certainly take part in the match."

He added: "I promise that we will give our best, and we will be a competitive team this season, and we will do our utmost to win at least one of the four titles we are competing for."

Four competitions await Al-Qadsiah this season. Most notably, they enter the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history, alongside the Roshn League, the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.