Roda JC goalkeeper’s three blunders usher in crushing defeat against Heracles

A 5-1 win over Roda JC has done Heracles Almelo a huge favour in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. VVV-Venlo's 1-1 draw with Jong PSV leaves the club from Overijssel six points clear at the top.

Heracles Almelo - Roda JC Kerkrade 5-1

Justin Treichel's early blunder handed Heracles the lead. He slipped with the ball at his feet, allowing Tristan van Gilst to tap in. Roda JC equalised from the penalty spot, but the visitors could not hold on. Treichel then failed to deal with a shot from distance, and Jean-Paul N'Djoli poked the ball in. N'Djolie made it 3-1 a little later. Van Gilst capitalised on Treichel's third blunder and beat the German at his near post once more: 5-1.

FC Dordrecht - NAC Breda 0-0

Goals were scarce in Dordrecht, but fouls were not. Scuffles and yellow cards punctuated the match, which officials briefly stopped because of cups on the pitch.

Helmond Sport - FC Volendam 2-3

A Lovro Golic own goal gave FC Volendam the lead shortly before half-time. Xander van de Velde levelled after 59 minutes with a stunning strike, before Precious Ugwu put Volendam back in front from an unmarked position in the penalty area. Michel Ludwig quickly equalised with a curious deflected shot. Henk Veerman settled it, cleverly tapping in with the outside of his foot: 2-3.

Jong AZ - Almere City 1-3

Almere City struck first after a superbly executed first-half counter-attack, with Ferdy Cruyff applying the finishing touch. Druijff missed a chance to make it 0-2 a few minutes later. In the second half, Jasper Hartog drew Jong AZ level with a heavily deflected free-kick that left the goalkeeper no chance. Seven minutes later, Byron Burgering put Almere back in front, firing in from close range at the near post: 1-2. Marley Dors completed the scoring after a razor-sharp counter-attack: 1-3.

FC Eindhoven - Jong Ajax 0-3

An error in the build-up allowed Jong Ajax to find Emre Ünüvar in the penalty area with a quick passing move. He scored at the second attempt. Levi Acheampong doubled Ajax's lead in the second half, slotting a rebound into an empty net. Diego Pugno completed the scoring from the penalty spot: 0-3.

TOP Oss - RKC Waalwijk 1-1

Maurilio de Lannoy put TOP Oss ahead in the 23rd minute, finishing a quick counter-attack with a shot into the bottom-left corner. Jesse van de Haar headed the visitors level from a corner in the 58th minute. Manager Sander Duits then switched to a more attacking system. TOP goalkeeper Havekotte made several saves to keep his side level, while Van de Haar headed narrowly over in the 77th minute.

VVV-Venlo - Jong PSV 1-1

Amir Bouhamdi headed in a cross from the right to put the visitors from Eindhoven ahead in the 39th minute. After the break, VVV went in search of an equaliser and found it in the 66th minute. Ismail Oulad M'Hand headed in from close range after an excellent cross from Edhy Zuliani on the right flank. Neither side scored again.