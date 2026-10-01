Rasmus Hojlund shoved Jorge Jesus. The Napoli striker went for the Portugal manager at full-time on Thursday night, moments after Portugal had beaten Denmark 4-2 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in the UEFA Nations League.

Cameras caught Hojlund planting a light push on Jesus's chest as the two teams exchanged greetings after the game.

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It all stemmed from Hojlund's celebration. He had just hauled Denmark level at 2-2 in the 53rd minute, then leapt into the air and let rip the famous "Siuuu" cry made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo. The gesture lit up an already charged atmosphere.

Joao Cancelo had put Portugal in front in the 12th minute, only for Mikkel Damsgaard to level in the 23rd. Two minutes later Goncalo Ramos restored the lead, finishing off a pass from Bruno Fernandes. Then Hojlund dragged Denmark back on terms at the start of the second half.

Vitinha headed Portugal back ahead in the 67th minute. Joao Felix sealed it with the fourth in the 87th, handing Jesus's side a third straight group win and a perfect record of nine points.

The game carried extra weight because of Ronaldo's absence. He had walked out of the Portugal camp a day before kick-off, after tension over Jesus's decision not to play him against Norway in the previous match, followed by the news that he would not start against Denmark either.



