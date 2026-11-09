'Returning the favour' delays Barcelona's plan to snap up a Dutch talent

Rood Nijstad remains on Barcelona's radar. The 18-year-old centre-back plays for Dutch side Twente.

The Catalans chased him during the last summer window, but the teenager ended up staying put.

His father, Maurice Nijstad, has now opened up on the decisions that shaped his son's future in an interview with Dutch newspaper NRC.

Sport carried the father's comments, in which he explained why Rood turned down several of Europe's biggest clubs to remain at Twente.

"This was entirely his personal decision," he said, before recalling his son's words: "I haven't finished my mission here yet. I want to repay the people at Twente who have given me so much."

Barcelona, the club Rood considers his dream destination, were among those who tried to sign him. Ajax, Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Juventus had all shown interest before that.

The young defender even visited a number of clubs alongside his parents and representatives to weigh up his options.

Father and son also discussed the qualities that set the teenager apart.

Rood played down his physicality. "This isn't the area where my greatest strengths lie," he said. "I rarely get into what my father calls kicking battles and physical challenges. That was what distinguished him most."

Maurice agrees. "Rood has the talent of positioning himself well, so that he rarely finds himself in such situations," he said. "This is a quality he didn't inherit from me."

Where they are alike, the father admitted, is in reading the game and organising teammates on the pitch. "In this aspect in particular, I see something of myself in him," he added.

Nijstad had earlier told Voetbal International how thrilled he was by Barcelona's interest. "It's the biggest club in the world," he said. "When a club of this size wants to sign you, that's a wonderful thing."

He confirmed contact between the two clubs, but insisted Twente stood firm and refused to ease his exit.

His contract runs until June 2029. Nijstad keeps developing in the Dutch league, and Barcelona still have his name on their list of young defenders to watch across the European market.