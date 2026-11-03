Mikel Arteta is bracing for a major defensive dilemma. For the Arsenal boss, though, it's a welcome one, and it'll leave Europe's biggest clubs green with envy.

William Saliba has returned to Arsenal training, according to the "BBC". The Frenchman has been sidelined since the start of the season with a back injury, one that forced him off during France's semi-final against Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

At 25, Saliba has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League over recent seasons. His absence barely registered, though. Summer signing Ezri Konsa slotted in seamlessly and helped fire Arsenal back to the top of the table.

Konsa arrived from Aston Villa for 55 million pounds, and he and Gabriel Magalhaes have struck up a formidable partnership. Arsenal boast the meanest defence in the division once again, having conceded just five goals in nine matches.

Saliba had been nursing a back problem throughout last season, and the club sent him to a specialist after the World Cup.

The verdict was that he does not need surgery. He faces a long rehabilitation period, however, and no date has been set for his return.

Having trained individually at Arsenal's headquarters, the France international has now rejoined full training ahead of the Champions League tie against Slavia Prague. A packed festive schedule awaits beyond that.

Saliba and his usual partner Gabriel were a key reason behind Arsenal landing the Premier League title last season, their first in 22 years.

How will Arteta act?

Arsenal host Hull City next Saturday before this month's international break.

That window gives Saliba more time to build his fitness before he becomes a regular option for Arteta once more.

When he does return, Arteta will have to disappoint one of his defenders.

Ben White and Jurrien Timber have been the two right-back options this season, both reliable at the highest level.

Fitness problems have troubled both in the past, yet White has been available for every Arsenal match this season bar one.

Konsa could shift to right-back, a role he also took up for the first time with England, freeing Saliba to partner Gabriel in his usual slot.

Physical strength matters to Arteta, and moving the powerful Konsa to right-back would pose opposition forwards a huge problem.

Saliba's return also dims the chances of centre-back Cristhian Mosquera seeing the pitch. His lack of minutes so far this season raises questions about his future, despite his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Arsenal played 63 matches across all competitions last season, winning the league and reaching the Champions League final.

With Arteta chasing the title again and eyeing European glory, there will be no shortage of fixtures to rotate his embarrassment of riches.