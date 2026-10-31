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Mohamed Mansi
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Return and absence: expected changes in Real Madrid's line-up against Racing

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain
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Real Madrid visit Racing Santander on Sunday evening, in matchweek 11 of the Spanish league.

It will be the third match Vinicius Junior misses through suspension. He returns to the starting line-up next Wednesday, in the Champions League against AEK Athens.

Spanish newspaper AS have published their expected line-up for Real Madrid against Racing, with Yan Diomande keeping his place on the left flank. He produced an exceptional display in the Clasico, flashing the spark of the great talent he possesses.

Los Blancos are not expected to make many changes to the starting XI, though this week's schedule will force some rotation. The team play three matches in seven days.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Fede Valverde misses out, which makes Dumfries the leading candidate to fill the right-back slot, while Bernardo Silva comes into midfield.

Between the posts, Thibaut Courtois returns after recovering from the flu that kept him from travelling to Barcelona.

The Belgian reclaims his place in Madrid's starting line-up, with Andriy Lunin dropping to the bench.

At right-back, the two-man battle between Dumfries and Trent Alexander-Arnold reopens. The Dutchman goes into the game with an advantage over his rival.

Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen are expected to pair up at centre-back, with Rudiger set to start against AEK Athens, while Marc Cucurella fills the left-back role.

Bernardo Silva lines up in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, the Portuguese bringing creativity and technical quality to the side.

Jude Bellingham keeps the playmaker role with freedom to roam. Arda Guler takes the right flank and Diomande the left, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

Real Madrid's expected line-up against Racing therefore reads: Courtois, Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe.

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