Reiziger reacts to Oufkir’s intriguing Morocco debut after much-discussed decision

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Michael Reiziger has spoken to ESPN about Ayoub Oufkir’s debut for Morocco. The winger had earlier made the unexpected decision to represent the Atlas Lions.

Oufkir looked set to choose the Netherlands, but the AZ forward recently told the KNVB he had decided to represent Morocco.

Reiziger was disappointed. “He’s a big loss. He’s not only a good footballer but also a great person to have in the group,” he told ESPN last week.

Oufkir’s decision caught the coach off guard. The forward had given his word and committed to the Netherlands Under-21s, with the senior national team a possibility later.

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“For him to choose Morocco now, so shortly before such an important pair of matches, hurts, yes,” he said in Zeist. “I don’t want to paint Oufkir in a bad light, because he’s a nice lad whom I really enjoyed working with, but the way this happened was hardly ideal,” he added.

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Morocco beat Niger 5-1 on Friday evening, with Oufkir scoring their final goal. Reiziger has yet to speak to his former player.

“Even though he isn’t with me (with the Netherlands Under-21s, ed.) and for me… I’ve already explained how I feel about that. I’m still pleased he scored on his debut,” he says.

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Reiziger has said before how fond he is of ‘that lad’. “I enjoyed working with Ayoub, he’s great in the group, so you’re pleased for him too.”

Will the 53-year-old coach send the AZ player a message? “Oh, absolutely!” The events of the past week have not damaged their relationship. “The way it happened was, of course, not good.”

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“But enough has been said about that. Apart from that, you wish him all the best in the future,” says Reiziger. His side play Denmark Under-21s again on Tuesday evening in the decisive match for European Championship qualification.