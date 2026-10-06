Jong Oranje will head into the play-offs for a place at the European Championship in November. Head coach Michael Reiziger still does not know whether he will be able to call on Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël, who recently made their debuts for the Netherlands. "They are very good players who can also make the difference for us."

Zechiël received his first call-up for this international break from head coach Xavi, who then sent the midfielder back for the European Championship qualifier against Jong Norway. The Feyenoord player later went on to make his debut for the senior Netherlands side.

Speaking to ESPN, Reiziger said: "I don't know whether it is being discussed now, because they have also done very well for the Netherlands." Analyst Marciano Vink believes Reiziger must do everything at the KNVB to bring Van Bommel and Zechiël back.

"We discuss that every week," Reiziger said. "We will first evaluate and see what is needed."

After a turbulent qualifying campaign, Reiziger saw Jong Oranje finish second behind Norway. Thanks to a play-off ticket, they still have a chance of reaching next year's European Championship.

"That is a sign of maturity. But if you look at today: we created so many chances that still did not go in. That has really been the case throughout the whole campaign," Reiziger said as he assessed his side's matches.

Now he wants one thing above all else: to reach the European Championship. Gaining experience matters less. "Winning is also part of development. But if you look at how many boys we have delivered to the Netherlands. They are, of course, developed at their clubs, but you still try to get them ready. So that when they get there, they are already used to it."