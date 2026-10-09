Spanish newspaper As reports that the 36-year-old former Germany international wants to enrol on a special coaching course for current and former professionals run by the Spanish football federation, the RFEF. Once he completes it, he would be licensed to coach professional teams at every level. Kroos is also said to already hold a licence that allows him to coach teams up to the third division, though in the professional game he can only work as an assistant coach.

Kroos ranks among the most successful footballers in history. He won the Champions League six times across spells with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and lifted the World Cup with Germany in Brazil in 2014. After one last Champions League triumph with Real in 2024 and the home European Championship that same year, he brought his playing career to an end.

Since retiring, he has run the "Toni Kroos Academy" football school in Madrid and discussed the game with his brother Felix on their podcast "Einfach mal Luppen". Real, his former club, are also said to have already tried to convince him to take on a new role. President Florentino Perez is said to have already held talks with Kroos, but so far apparently without success.

Real Madrid have been without a major title since Kroos' departure

Could a successful return as a coach follow once he completes the course? Several former players first cut their teeth in Real's own youth set-up before later stepping up to the first team, including Zinedine Zidane, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

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Since Kroos left in 2024, Real have endured a barren spell and failed to win another major title. This season, the royal club, coached by Jose Mourinho, trail arch-rivals Barcelona in the Primera Division. They are currently fourth in the table, six points behind Barca.