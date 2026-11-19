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Two Spanish referees have spoken out to defend themselves amid the criticism, with a clear message for the fans: "We don't invent the laws, we just apply them." And a big surprise: it is artificial intelligence, not humans, that selects the controversial clips.

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José Luis Munuera Montero and Jorge Figueroa Vázquez took the floor at a meeting organised by the Sports Journalists' Association in Seville, Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" reported.

Munuera said: "We believe in precision and commitment. We are held to very high standards and we don't have much margin for error. Unfortunately, people don't understand that the referee is not the one committing the fouls. We are responsible for applying the rules that the FIFA board sets for us to interpret."

He added: "Until the fans understand that we are not the guilty ones, the situation will remain extremely difficult. Everyone is responsible for their own actions, whether it is a penalty or a red card. We strive to maintain our credibility on the pitch."

On transparency, he said: "Transparency helps us all get to know each other better. If we make a mistake, we are the ones who bear the greatest consequences. We have a points-scoring system and specific criteria. There is close scrutiny of the technical, physical, psychological and disciplinary aspects. Constructive criticism improves our performance."

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Munuera explained: "There are players who surprise us with their knowledge of the rules of the game and their ability to discuss them, just as many coaches do. We are the first to want to explain the criteria we applied on the pitch."

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He added: "The refereeing model has become more open. We want players to communicate with us, but sometimes that is not the most appropriate thing. We know the players well, and they know us."

Then came the surprise. Munuera revealed that artificial intelligence selects the controversial clips and incidents for the "Review Time" programme.

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He stressed: "It says a lot about a coach when he discusses an incident in a press conference and does so with logic and sound arguments. We need to reach the fans more. We lack that, although we use mechanisms to try to help them get to know us better."

He continued: "The clips for Review Time are selected by artificial intelligence. Nobody chooses them. We try to reach as many people as possible. We give interviews and attend events so that everyone knows how we work."

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He noted: "We need a bigger platform on radio and television programmes so that people understand why we make the decisions we make."

Figueroa Vázquez turned to the row over the clash between Güler and Peque in Real Madrid's match against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu: "There are images that are not clear enough to make a decision."

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He went on: "If you see a replay in which you cannot determine whether it hit his chest, his hand or his shoulder, those cameras do not provide sufficient clarity. They do not offer the guarantees needed to make a decision in accordance with the protocol. That is a question for the television broadcast team."

Spanish refereeing is under intense pressure. Every matchday brings fresh controversy over decisions, and clubs and fans keep trading accusations.

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Munuera's answer is greater transparency and more communication with the fans, so everyone understands that the referee is human. He can make mistakes, but he doesn't make them deliberately.

Both referees insist their main aim is to protect the game, apply the laws fairly and preserve the credibility of the competition, even if that means taking harsh criticism after every match.

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Munuera's message is clear: "Referees are not the villains of the equation." They're part of the game, doing their best in difficult circumstances and under relentless pressure.