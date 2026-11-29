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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho accused Deportivo Alavés's coaching staff of deliberately throwing two balls onto the pitch from the bench to delay the restart of play, and called for their coach, Quique Sánchez Flores, to be sent off, as the refereeing regulations stipulate.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Mourinho used his press conference after Real Madrid's match against Alavés to criticise referee Soto Grado's handling of the incident. He felt the official had gone easy on the Basque side's bench and failed to take the disciplinary action the regulations require.

The Real Madrid boss said: "They were lucky to have a referee who was very lenient when it came to time-wasting. I don't want to go into too much detail, but he was so lenient that he ignored a very clear rule, which states that if a member of the coaching staff throws a ball onto the pitch, the coach must be sent off."

He added: "They threw a ball onto the pitch twice, and the referee was very lenient with that incident and with the seconds that were lost."

Mourinho made a point of congratulating Alavés on their win. What bothered him was the balls coming onto the pitch from the bench: "They managed to slow the tempo of the game and cut the effective playing time, which made our task more difficult."

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He continued: "I congratulate Quique on his game plan, but the only thing I criticise him for, because it is improper behaviour, is throwing balls onto the pitch. That is something nobody does in football any more."

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Mourinho's complaint rests on the rules governing the conduct of team officials and the bench, set out in Law 12 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game.

Under those rules, anyone who deliberately throws an object onto the field of play with the hand or foot commits a sending-off offence.

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The specific point Mourinho cited says the referee takes action against team officials who fail to behave responsibly. That can mean a warning, a yellow card, or a red card and dismissal from the field of play and its surroundings, including the technical area.

If nobody can be identified as responsible, the regulations say the punishment falls on the senior coach present in the technical area.

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Denis Suárez denies balls were thrown

Alavés player Denis Suárez saw it very differently. He rejected Mourinho's accusations when he spoke to the programme "Gigantes" after the match to analyse his team's win, and he was keen to set the record straight.

The midfielder said: "No, no, no. That happened at the end of the match, when we cleared two balls. There is a glass barrier behind the bench, and the ball hit it and came back onto the pitch."

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He added: "Mourinho was standing with his back to the incident, so he thought we were throwing balls onto the pitch. We don't have any balls on the bench. In fact, teams don't keep balls on the bench these days, because the balls are placed in cones around the pitch."

Suárez then spelled out exactly what had happened: "Maybe Mourinho didn't see the incident because he was standing with his back to it and looking at the pitch, but what happened was that two balls were cleared, hit the glass barrier behind the bench, above the VIP seats, and came back onto the pitch."