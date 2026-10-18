Refereeing expert answers: did Guler deserve to be sent off against Sevilla?

A refereeing expert has had his say on the Arda Guler incident that overshadowed Real Madrid's clash with Sevilla on Sunday evening in La Liga.

Sevilla's players surrounded the referee demanding a red card for the Turkey international, insisting he had caught team-mate Peque Fernandez with an elbow.

It started with Peque Fernandez tugging Guler's shirt during a Real Madrid counter-attack. Guler swung an elbow in response and his opponent went down. The VAR then took a look to see whether a red card was warranted.

Nearly three minutes of checking followed. No red card. No yellow either, with play simply resuming.

Refereeing expert Iturralde Gonzalez gave his verdict to newspaper "AS" and radio station "Cadena SER": "It seems there is something there, but there was no clear replay to determine it."

He continued: "I see him extending his arm, but you can't see it making contact with his face because the images are very poor. It is a shame: if we are the best league in the world, the quality of the replay should not be like this."