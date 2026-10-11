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Malen espulso Como RomaGetty Images
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Red card for Malen, Marelli: “Correct. He brushes the ball, but he went in really badly”

AS Roma

Roma finished their match against Como with ten men after Donyell Malen's sending-off for a foul on Bruno Kaiki while trying to win back the ball. The referee had no doubts, and neither did VAR: the Dutchman challenged the Brazilian with his foot extended and his leg raised.


Marelli's comments : On Dazn, Luca Marelli agrees: "The red card is correct. It's true that he grazes the ball with the inside of his right foot. But he went in really badly, with his foot raised above the ankle, his knee straight, at speed… The correct decision, a truly dangerous challenge."

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