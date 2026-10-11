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Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
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Reason revealed for Szoboszlai's absence against Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
D. Szoboszlai
A. Iraola
England
Hungary
Spain

Iraola explains the details

Dominik Szoboszlai misses out on Liverpool's line-up for the Premier League's sixth-round heavyweight clash with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

City sit top of the table with a perfect 15 points. Liverpool are eighth on nine.

Andoni Iraola named his side without the Hungarian and handed young Louis Comas a start as centre-forward, with Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo all sidelined through injury.

Speaking before kick-off, Iraola confirmed Szoboszlai is suffering from a hamstring strain.

"Metro" carried the Liverpool boss's words: the midfielder tried to keep training, but he wasn't ready to make the XI.

Liverpool's full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Alisson.

Defence: Araujo, Jaquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez.

Midfield: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz.

Attack: Munoz, Barcola, Comas.


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