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In another painful blow for Manchester United, the English club have admitted they failed to keep hold of one of the most promising emerging talents in Europe, after young star JJ Gabriel decided to leave Old Trafford and move to Real Madrid, in a deal that has shaken the Red Devils' academy.

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JJ Gabriel is set to sign for Real Madrid and join their youth academy, pending official confirmation, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". The 16-year-old Englishman, regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, recently left Manchester United. Madrid have beaten a host of other suitors to bring him to Valdebebas.

Once his United exit was confirmed, Gabriel toured Real Madrid's training facilities. That visit made it clear his move to the Spanish giants was only a matter of time, and that Los Blancos had won the race for one of England's most exciting prospects.

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada told "Sky Sports" the club had done their utmost to keep the player. Nothing they tried could change his mind.

Berrada said: "We did everything, literally everything, to keep JJ Gabriel. Clearly he and his family made the decision to leave, and all we can do is wish him all the best."

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Sounding both rueful and proud, he added: "We want players who want to be here, and who feel that joining Manchester United is a great honour."

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United's chief executive also stressed: "We must not forget that JJ is a very young player who attracts a lot of media attention. Our top priority is his wellbeing."

He added: "Our academy and its coaches deserve praise, as they have contributed to his development. And we still believe that United is the best place for him to continue his career and grow."

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Berrada pointed to the club's record of bringing young players through, with Shea Lacey this season and Kobbie Mainoo before him, and insisted United don't hesitate to hand youngsters a chance.

He said: "Manchester United have a proud history of developing young talent, as we are seeing this season with Shea Lacey, and previously with Mainoo. We do not hesitate to give opportunities."

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The timing could hardly be worse for United. They're in one of their worst Premier League spells and trying to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, with talk of major changes next January.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have landed another blow on their rivals in the race for young talent. They convinced the player and his family of their sporting project and of the opportunity waiting for him at Valdebebas, an academy that has produced plenty of big stars in recent years.

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Gabriel should prove a strong addition. Madrid's academy keeps targeting Europe's best young talents before they mature into the stars of the future.

For United, his departure sends a clear message. Keeping hold of talent is no longer as easy as it once was, and the big clubs are now lying in wait for every prospect who emerges from the academy. The club must work harder to convince the stars of tomorrow that their future lies at Old Trafford and nowhere else.