Real Madrid: the international press erupts against Tebas and demands his departure

Javier Tebas has lit the fuse. The La Liga president and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation compared Real Madrid's management methods to those of Joseph Goebbels, propaganda minister of the Nazi regime, and the global media have rounded on him. Plenty want him out of his job.

Real Madrid's official website report that Tebas's comments echoed across international outlets, with the sharpest response arriving from Germany. German football magazine "Kicker" pulled no punches.

In a comment by Thomas Boker, the magazine said: "It is an insult to the victims. Tebas must resign. He has crossed the line in a way that cannot be repaired. And given the historical background of this issue, there is only one possible outcome."

Outlets across the continent picked up the story, each taking their own line on the crisis.

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Blick

"Javier Tebas has completely abandoned the diplomatic approach expected of the president of one of Europe's leading leagues."

L'Equipe

"Real Madrid are demanding the resignation of Javier Tebas, following his comments in which he compared the way Real Madrid TV works to the Nazi propaganda used by Goebbels."

La Gazzetta dello Sport

"Clash at La Liga! Heated controversy in Spain following the league president's attack. Real Madrid: we demand his immediate resignation."

The Guardian

"Javier Tebas launched an attack on Real Madrid on Friday via social media, through a lengthy message in which he compared the club's efforts to undermine the credibility of referees to the propaganda methods used by Nazi Germany."

Goal

"Real Madrid are once again at loggerheads with La Liga president Javier Tebas, and are indeed demanding his resignation. This came after a largely ill-judged comparison."

BBC

"Real Madrid have demanded the immediate resignation of La Liga president Javier Tebas, after the latter compared the club's management to Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda chief of the Nazi regime."

Reuters

"Real Madrid on Friday demanded the resignation of La Liga president Javier Tebas, after the latter compared the rhetoric coming from the club's management to the propaganda methods used by the Nazi party in Germany."

ESPN

"Real Madrid have renewed their call for the departure of La Liga president Javier Tebas, after he accused Real Madrid TV of following propaganda mechanisms used by Goebbels."

Ole

"The conflict between Real Madrid and Javier Tebas has reached its peak. For a long time now, the club and the La Liga president have been trading criticisms and accusations, but the anger erupted in the Spanish capital after Tebas, who also serves as vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, compared the media approach of the Madrid club to the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime."