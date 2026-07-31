Real Madrid "surprised" by Leipzig's conduct in the Diomande deal

Real Madrid's move for Ivorian winger Yan Diomande has stalled. Leipzig have yet to respond to the Merengues' latest offer, according to a press report.

Florian Plettenberg, journalist at "Sky Sport Germany", says talks have largely been at a standstill over the past 24 hours because of Leipzig's silence, and that has caused some surprise inside the Bernabeu.

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Barring something dramatic, Leipzig plan to take Diomande on their pre-season training camp in Austria, which begins on Saturday. The player has been told as much. He is still hoping to dodge the trip, though, with the final call set to come this morning.

If forced to travel, Diomande has no intention of joining full group sessions. His mind is set on Real Madrid. He considers himself outside Leipzig's plans and is waiting for the two clubs to strike a deal as soon as possible.

Talks may have stalled in recent hours, but the deal is far from dead. Plettenberg expects a decisive weekend for the player's future.



