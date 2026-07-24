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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Real Madrid set the date for the unveiling of their latest signing

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Real Madrid strengthen their ranks heavily this summer

Real Madrid have settled on a date to unveil their new signing. The presentation ceremony will take place next Tuesday (28 July) at the Valdebebas sporting complex rather than the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, according to Ben Fernandez Santos, the journalist who specialises in news of Los Merengues.

The Royal Club will officially present Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries, who joined the LaLiga runners-up from Inter Milan this summer and signed a contract running until 30 June 2030.

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Real Madrid landed the deal by triggering the release clause in Dumfries' Inter Milan contract, which stood at 20 million euros.

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The Dutch international is expected to compete with England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, the former Liverpool star, for a place in the starting line-up.

Dumfries is 30 years old. He joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2021 from Eindhoven, then played more than 200 matches for the Italian side. He helped them win the Serie A title and reach the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-2025 season before his move to Real Madrid on a four-season contract.


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