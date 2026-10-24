Real Madrid's nightmare begins with Atletico: Alvarez lights a fire under Mourinho's feet

Atlético Madrid piled the pressure on Real Madrid with a precious 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruña on Saturday evening. The victory tightens their grip on second place in La Liga and stretches the gap to the Royal club to four points, 24 hours before the eagerly awaited Clásico.

Diego Simeone's side now sit on 25 points, two behind leaders Barcelona on 27. Real Madrid trail on 21.

Julián Álvarez struck the only goal in the 48th minute, converting a precise pass from Alejandro Grimaldo at the far post to hand Atlético three vital points in the race for the top places.

The Argentine is in sparkling form, having also scored in midweek against Stuttgart in the Champions League. His timing could hardly be better. Atlético had laboured through the first half before finding a way to settle the contest early in the second.

Now Real Madrid feel the heat ahead of the Clásico. They need a positive result to stop the gap with their neighbours growing wider, and a defeat to Barcelona would leave their table position looking precarious, potentially knocking them back in the title race.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Everything is doubly loaded for Madrid, desperate to deny their rivals the chance to pull clear. Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive eager to exploit home advantage and the scoreline to tighten their hold on top spot.