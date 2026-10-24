Real Madrid's dream hits a Paris Saint-Germain wall

Offers from Europe's elite are no longer enough to prise Vitinha away from Paris Saint-Germain, who have watched him become one of the finest midfielders in the world under Luis Enrique. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Premier League clubs have all come calling. PSG are holding firm on their Portuguese star, and the player himself has no desire to leave the French capital.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that PSG have ruled out selling Vitinha, who is 26 and under contract until June 2029. The midfielder feels settled within the squad and wants to keep winning silverware in the Parisian shirt.

Agent Jorge Mendes has turned down possible offers out of respect for his client's wish to stay in Paris, according to the same report. Real Madrid chiefs see Vitinha as an ideal addition to their midfield, yet they have taken no concrete steps to sign him so far.

Vitinha carries a market value of around 140 million euros, having established himself as a key cog in Luis Enrique's system. His technical quality lets him dictate the tempo and tilt the big nights in PSG's favour, above all in the Champions League.

Talk of an amicable agreement to ease his exit has done the rounds. His contract carries no release clause, though, and there is nothing to suggest anyone plans to activate a move. His strong relationship with Luis Enrique only strengthens the case for him to stay.



